Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,520 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 458,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 358,595 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 166,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.16.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

