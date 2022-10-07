Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,020 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS opened at $314.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

