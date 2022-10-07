Excalibur Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11,009.11 (EXC)

Excalibur (EXC) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Excalibur token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Excalibur has a total market capitalization of $11,009.11 and $17,636.00 worth of Excalibur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Excalibur has traded down 80.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Excalibur Profile

Excalibur is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2022. Excalibur’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Excalibur’s official Twitter account is @excaliburdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Excalibur is excaliburexchange.medium.com. The official website for Excalibur is excalibur.exchange.

Excalibur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Excalibur (EXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Excalibur has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Excalibur is 0.01123978 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://excalibur.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Excalibur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Excalibur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Excalibur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

