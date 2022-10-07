Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 40650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The firm has a market cap of C$41.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2.42.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($1.74) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

