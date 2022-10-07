Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,073 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $157.88. 5,026,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,237,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

