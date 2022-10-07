Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,581. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

