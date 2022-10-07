Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 114,544 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,544 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,886. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

