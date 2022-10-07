Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 14148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Fairfax India Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.67.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

