Farmland Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $84,758.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Farmland Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $84,758.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Farmland Protocol

Farmland Protocol’s launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @farmlandfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland Protocol (FAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Farmland Protocol has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Farmland Protocol is 0.08011831 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $67,131.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.farmland.finance.”

