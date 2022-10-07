Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.04. Fastly shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 31,211 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,622 shares of company stock valued at $858,196. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.