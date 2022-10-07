Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $91.94 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

