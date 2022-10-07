Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 175,679 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,679 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Amphenol worth $47,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.6 %

Amphenol stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.49. 14,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

