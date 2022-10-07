Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CONMED by 96.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

