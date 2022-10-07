Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,353 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $61,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 43,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,434. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

