Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Brown & Brown worth $152,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 58,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. 13,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

