Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $114.88 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $114,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,006,000 after buying an additional 50,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.62. 7,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

