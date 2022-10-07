Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $33.33 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $33,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Pool by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pool by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded down $11.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,587. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.74 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.90 and a 200 day moving average of $379.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

