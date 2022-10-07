Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Paya worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,862,000 after buying an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 1,045,142 shares in the last quarter. Atairos Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paya by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,982,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 585,356 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Trading Down 2.0 %

PAYA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 2,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,692. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.91 million and a PE ratio of 196.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.