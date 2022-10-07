Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,273 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hagerty worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth about $540,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Price Performance

HGTY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

