Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of STERIS worth $38,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,039,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.76. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

