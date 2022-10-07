Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 118,807 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

