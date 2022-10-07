Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Black Knight worth $71,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Down 0.7 %

BKI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $65.81. 4,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,199. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.