Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Takes $10.68 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 36.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 19.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,224. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.83.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.84 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

