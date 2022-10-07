FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Up 2.8%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.16. 11,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 635,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.