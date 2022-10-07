FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 706 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

