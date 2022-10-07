FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,280,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

