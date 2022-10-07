FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

