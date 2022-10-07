FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,736,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81.

