FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Nucor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $117.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

