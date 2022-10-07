First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.00

Shares of First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.00 and traded as low as C$15.42. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 31,651 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.04.
First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
