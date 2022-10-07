First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,550 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $43.53. 6,174,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,715. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

