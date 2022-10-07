First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $294.97. 2,202,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.