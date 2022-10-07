First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 53,354 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,702. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

