First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $346.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $346,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWX stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

