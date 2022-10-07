First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,606 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

