First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,966,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

