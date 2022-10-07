First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,622. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

