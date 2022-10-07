First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,145 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,783,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 745,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,419,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 4,413,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

