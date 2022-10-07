First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,426 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,014,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 6,751,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

