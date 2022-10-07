First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Position Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,618 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Merchants worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

