First Merchants Corp Acquires 5,346 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

