First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 6,032 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

