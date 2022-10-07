First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,587,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sleep Number by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $840.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $97.94.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

