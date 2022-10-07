First Merchants Corp Sells 2,005 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

