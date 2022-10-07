First Merchants Corp Sells 3,613 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.