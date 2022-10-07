First Merchants Corp Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nucor by 201,104.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

