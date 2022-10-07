First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.69

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.69 and traded as high as $40.95. First Merchants shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 93,478 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FRME. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Merchants Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Merchants by 493.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 14.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

