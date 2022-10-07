First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.81

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

FMBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

