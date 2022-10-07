First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 615 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Shell were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 137.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,306. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

