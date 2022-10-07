First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $365,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vistra by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,087,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after buying an additional 1,089,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

VST stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 3,270,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,687. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

